JOPLIN, Mo. — Local gardeners have the chance to expand what they’re growing this year. The Empire Market will host a community seed swap this weekend.

The event will give local growers a chance to try heirloom varieties brought in by other gardeners. You can drop off labeled packets of seeds at the Empire Market from three to five on Friday or before 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The seed swap will kick off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and will also include gardening books and tools and other information.