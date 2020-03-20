Empire market remaining open amid covid concerns

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Downtown Joplin Alliance announces the empire market is set to remain open amid covid-19 concerns.

The non-profit organization says it is taking steps to make sure that all state and local recommendations are being followed to keep shoppers, vendors and staff healthy.

Live music and programming events are suspended until further notice, and farmers and producers are also not sampling products at the market.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance knows how essential these markets are to local farmers and food producers.

And says by continuing to buy goods at these markets, people are supporting the local economy.

Lori Haun, Executive Director, Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “Sheerly having the availability of some of this stuff, I know there has been times where the stores are out of meat or out of eggs and things like that, and so we do have our farmers who have those things available, and this will give them a way to get those to the public that needs them.”

The Empire Market encourages shoppers to prioritize essential food and minimize extended time at the market as much as possible as it tries to keep people safe from the virus.