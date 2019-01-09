Empire District Electric Company takes another step towards their wind farm project

A Southwest Missouri wind farm project takes another step towards reality.

The Jasper County Commission approved an agreement with Empire District Electric Company on how they would deal with the potential environmental impact of building a wind farm. The document details the potential clean up as well as how they would handle any impact to water or air quality.

"Never have done any wind farms in the county. So this is kind of a part of the agreement that we hope will help protect people a little bit,” says Tom Flanigan, Jasper County Commissioner.

Empire is planning to build a wind farm producing 600 megawatts of electricity, with more than half of it to be built in Jasper, Barton, Lawrence and Dade counties.