Empire customers could see a rate decrease

Joplin, MO- A state review of electric rates could mean cheaper bills for some Southwest Missouri customers later this summer.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has set hearings on July 20th and 23rd as they consider whether to adjust rates. There's been no indication of how much the rate could be impacted.

It is connected to the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, a measure that is potentially saving the utility millions of dollars the P.S.C. must make a determination by the end of August.