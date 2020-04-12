Emily Philip finds a new way to help medical professionals safely quarantine

TEXAS — A generous interaction starts a national movement, helping medical professionals safely quarantine after work.

Emily Philip’s husband is a medical surgeon in Texas.

With COVID-19 positive patients inside his hospital, she was worried about him possibly bringing the virus into their home.

She reached out on Facebook to see if anyone had an extra RV her husband could live in temporarily and was instantly connected to plenty of people willing to donate.

And thus, RV’s for MD’s was born.

The Facebook page started only three weeks ago and more than 400 RV matches have been made.

Emily Phillips, Founder, RV’S for MD’s, says, “It’s difficult for anyone to volunteer for anything right now. It’s difficult for anyone to help. So, we’ve given everyone in the United States and Canada the ability to help somebody just from their home that saves lives. Every person that you find shelter for, you could potentially be saving thousands of lives from exposure.”

If you are a medical professional looking for an RV to stay in or someone looking to donate your RV, click here for more information.