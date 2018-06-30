Emerson Meet and Greet

Hot dogs and fellowship, that's what brought together community members in the Emerson neighborhood, some for the very first time.



Bethany Presbyterian Church in Joplin invited community members out today to get to know one another.

Food, water games, and reading books allowed fun for the whole family at this event.

Many of the neighbors have moved to this community in recent months, so organizers say this is a perfect way to not only meet those around town, but even to make lifelong friends.

"For the folks that live here now uh a lot of those folks uh may haven't lived here for too long and so to this whole process is one where we're trying to make uh put our efforts forth to try to help people meet each other... Get to know each other ... Make the neighborhood a little bit safer." says Bethany Presbyterian Church Pastor, Tim Oster

Pastor Oster looks forward to the coming months, where more neighborhood events will be planned.

