Emergency shelter now open in Neosho for those affected by flood

NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho has opened an emergency shelter for those affected by Sunday’s flooding.

According to a release from the city, if people can safely find a route to the Neosho Senior Center, they can seek shelter there.

It is at 1017 Carl Sweeney Parkway.

Red Cross officials have been dispatched to assist anyone at the shelter.

City staff are calling this event “severe flooding” and encourage anyone not affected by flooding to stay in their current location until the situation improves.

Emergency crews continue to actively conduct water rescues and need immediate access to Neosho roads to provide services to affected areas and those in need.