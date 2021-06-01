Emergency Blood Drive for all blood types in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO – The need for blood is growing in the four states as summer approaches.

The community blood center of the Ozarks hosted an emergency blood drive today at the Freeman Business Center in Joplin.

Officials say the demand for all blood types is growing, especially O-negative blood.

More blood has been transfused from donors as the need arises, due to more optional surgeries being rescheduled for this summer following the delays of procedures from people due to COVID-19.

Officials also say the summer months typically bring out higher need for blood, as people are more active.

“When you give a pint of blood, you can save actually up to three lives with just that one donation and you are giving a gift of a lifetime of memories to someone.” Says Allison Goble, Donor Specialist.

If you are interested in donating blood, you can visit CBCO’s location inside NorthPark mall from Monday through Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

You can also visit their website to conduct a search on when a mobile blood drive will visit your local community.

https://www.cbco.org/