Elks says thank you to first responders with snack packs

Joplin, MO

A local organization gives back to the men and women on the front lines of keeping our community safe.

Members of the Joplin Elks Lodge spend the day putting together hundreds of “snack bags” for first responders.



The bags contain cookies, chips, energy bars, and a bottle of water.



The Elks say the COVID-19 pandemic has only emphasized how important first responders are to our community.

Susan Cook/Joplin Elks Lodge 501 President

“Now more than ever, we realize the importance of our first responders in our communities. They’re out there everyday keeping us safe and in this time of national crisis, it’s an opportunity for the Joplin Elks Lodge to be able to say thank you to them for everything they do.”

The Elks distributed 300 bags to the Joplin and Columbus police and fire, as well as, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office and EMS.



They say they’ll be distributing to even more agencies over the next week.