Elk’s Lodge raising money for Christmas Baskets program

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local Elk’s Lodge is raising money for its annual Christmas fundraiser.

Saturday afternoon Webb City Elks lodge #861 held its 6th annual BBQ Smoke-Off.

All the money raised is going towards the lodge’s Christmas Baskets program and other charities.

Last year the lodge made 30 Christmas baskets filled with toys, clothing and two weeks worth of food for families.

“This one is most dear to me because it is with the Christmas baskets. A lot of veteran activity, things we can do for kids. And the lodge has just gotten better and better as the years have gone by. We’re raising more and more money. The more we raise the more we give out to the community and we are proud of that,” said Bob Gober, Elk’s Lodge #861 member.

The lodge gave out prizes for the best BBQ.