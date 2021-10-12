‘Elf on the Shelf’ appears at Noel Elementary for National School Lunch Week

NOEL, Mo. — A well known figure from a popular children’s book makes a stop in Noel today.

None other than the star of the children’s book “Elf on the Shelf” helped serve lunch to students at Noel Elementary School.

This, in honor of National School Lunch Week. The elf was also accompanied by a flamingo and an elephant. And often times, Athalia Rodrieguez says the elf is not behaving well.

“She’s very naughty and she always wants to get into our classes when we’re trying to learn, there she is, her name is Peppermint, she’s behind me!” said Athalia Rodrieguez, Noel Elementary Second Grade.

“Just super excited about just the inflatable animals, and the elf, and cookies probably,” said Summer Larson, Pink Flamingo, Oppa Foods.

“It’s a week of celebration and events and fun stuff for the kids to try and promote and shine the light on school lunches,” said Jamie Daugherty, Opaa Foods, Nutrition Director.

Not only does Opaa Foods provide lunch for every student in the entire school district that wants it, they also provide them with breakfast and dinner to take home.