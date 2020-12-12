Elementary students learn the fun of giving

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students at an local elementary school are learning that it can be just as fun to give, as it is to receive.

Students at Mark Twain Elementary School have been putting presents on their giving trees for decades, and even a global pandemic couldn’t stop the tradition from continuing this year. Students bring in items of clothing and place them on one of two Christmas trees in the school, which are eventually given to area kids in need.

Kenzy Spurgeon, Student, Mark Twain Elementary, said, “The tree is to support people who need mitten and gloves.”

Laurel Rosenthal, Principal, Mark Twain Elementary, said, “Years ago, all of our children get lovely gifts at Christmas, and we want them to realize it’s good to give for other people and to learn that giving is part of being at Mark Twain.”

Rosenthal says the items will be donated to the Salvation Army, the Carthage Crisis Center, and Crosslines.