Elementary schools in McDonald County challenge kids to read 100 books before kindergarten

NOEL, Mo. — Officials with the McDonald County School District are hoping a number of their kids can hit the century mark.

It’s all part of the “100 Books Before Kindergarten” program at Southwest City Elementary and Noel Primary School. The challenge is basically the name of the program — get parents to help their kids read 100 books before they’re ready for kindergarten.

Both schools have plenty of books. Parents can get them from mobile check-out stations. Each school has one.

“Learning can come in all different forms, and they don’t realize these little books are learning inside a book. They love to listen. In fact they were already asking me to read a book to them and I was like ‘well you’re gonna let mom or dad read that to you when you get home,” said Gena Thompson — Southwest City Early Childhood Teacher.

“I really, really, really hope that they get to see that reading is something that we can do for pleasure. It’s not something we have to do to exceed on a test in class, it’s not something we just have to do to have a job, but it’s something that we can do for ourselves,” said Hannah Granger — Southwest City And Noel Primary Librarian.

Research shows reading to or with small children increases their vocabulary and helps create lifelong readers.