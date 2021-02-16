Electric Outage numbers on the decline in SWMO

FOUR STATE AREA — Electric outage numbers are dropping in Southwest Missouri, after earlier totals topped 10,000.

Liberty Utilities had been applying rolling blackouts of roughly an hour each to try to handle a demand for electricity that was outpacing supply. The strategy originated with demands to the Southwest Power Pool – which is an electric transmission group interacting with companies in 17 states. The need to interrupt service has ended at this time, but there are still some customers without power for other reasons.

That affected more than 10,000 customers this morning, but has since dropped to around 800.