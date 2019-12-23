Electric Cooperative sees scam activity

Warns customers to always call the office and never give personal information over the phone
NEOSHO, Mo. — A recent post on the New-Mac Electric Cooperative Facebook page is warning customers that scammers are trying to obtain their personal information.
BE ON THE ALERT: We have been notified of scammers pretending to be New-Mac personnel. These scammers are telling potential victims that payments were missed and disconnection will occur if a payment is not made immediately. DO NOT FALL FOR THIS SCAM. When in doubt hang up, and call your co-op at 417-451-1515.”New-Mac Electric Cooperative Facebook
If you are unsure of your account status, it is best to call your cooperative office.
New-Mac officials state that this is not the first time that scammers have attempted to use the cooperative as a way to trick customers into giving them their personal information.
Currently, we are only aware of two customers being contacted by scammers at this point, however, there may be other customers who were called and have not notified our office.”Josh King, New-Mac Sr. Customer Rep