Electric Cooperative sees scam activity

Warns customers to always call the office and never give personal information over the phone

NEOSHO, Mo. — A recent post on the New-Mac Electric Cooperative Facebook page is warning customers that scammers are trying to obtain their personal information.

BE ON THE ALERT: We have been notified of scammers pretending to be New-Mac personnel. These scammers are telling potential victims that payments were missed and disconnection will occur if a payment is not made immediately. DO NOT FALL FOR THIS SCAM. When in doubt hang up, and call your co-op at 417-451-1515.” New-Mac Electric Cooperative Facebook

If you are unsure of your account status, it is best to call your cooperative office.

New-Mac officials state that this is not the first time that scammers have attempted to use the cooperative as a way to trick customers into giving them their personal information.