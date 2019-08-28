Electric Companies Still Working to Restore Power

MCDONALD CO., Mo–NEW-MAC, WITH ASSISTANCE, CONTINUES RESTORATION

With the help of over 40 linemen from other co-ops and contractors, and seven additional contract brush crews, New-Mac Electric continued its around-the-clock effort to restore power to McDonald County, which was ravaged by high winds Monday night.

In the immediate aftermath of the destructive 70-mph winds, New-Mac had as many as 2,500 members out of power. Tuesday’s major gains for the co-op included restoring power to the area north of the Saratoga substation along Highway 43, along Highway H west of Pineville to Blankenship Hollow, and the first section of the west feeder out of the Jane substation. Meanwhile, many individual repairs were made, but with many more to come.

The extensive winds gusts toppled trees across the county. Some properties lost approximately 100 trees due to storm. Around 20 of the co-op’s pole were broken. Much of the day was spent with chainsaws in the hands of the worker, simply trying to get to repairs.

New-Mac still has outages spread across the county, but members need to keep in mind the power restoration process. Fixing lines to individual services does not return power if the feeder lines carrying the electricity are damaged. The major lines must be repaired first.

In addition to the contract crews that New-Mac put to work to aid in restoration, the co-op reached out for assistance from neighboring electric cooperatives, which collectively sent four crews.

Remember, never approach a downed power line. New-Mac will continue to work until all power is restored.

Liberty Utilities Empire District also has thousands without power in the area.

Outage Update: Due to the severity of the storm damage crews are seeing, some restoration approximates have changed. Thank you for your patience as crews continue to work safely to restore power.

Approximate Restoration Times

Pineville- Mid-afternoon tomorrow

Sulphur Springs- Mid-late afternoon tomorrow

North Noel- Late tonight or early tomorrow morning

South Noel- Tomorrow night

Other areas- Tomorrow afternoon