Electric car owners have new places to charge along Kansas Turnpike

KANSAS – Many drivers in Kansas will soon notice another option when they stop to fill up on the turnpike.

“There are more and more electric cars on the road today and that means the need for chargers like these is increasing.”

Electric car owners will now have new spots to charge up when they’re running low on energy. They will be located on the Kansas Turnpike. New locations include Topeka, Lawrence, and Towanda.

“Having the ones in Topeka really opens up where I can travel using an electric car.” Chad Curtis, Electric Car Owner

Chad Curtis commutes from Kansas City to Lawrence, and visits Wichita often. The additional charging stations gives him peace of mind.

“Means that I can go further than I could before, and that’s what I want as an electric car owner, I want to know I can make it to where I’m going.” Chad Curtis, Electric Car Owner

The idea is a partnership with state Department of Transportation, the Kansas Turnpike Authority, and Westar Energy.

“This is an opportunity not only to help the individuals that want to access that mode of travel but also creates an opportunity to do that in an environmentally friendly way.” Cory Davis, Bureau of Transportation Planning, KDOT

It’s an investment in electric, and that could mean people making the switch.

“I think we’ll continue to see it increase especially as we invest in infrastructure that makes it possible to use the corridors in Kansas.” Cory Davis, Bureau of Transportation Planning

KDOT says that want to focus on getting chargers to the western part of the state in the future.

The governor and top leaders will have a ribbon cutting at the Topeka charging station on Wednesday.