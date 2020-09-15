Voter registration information for the four states area

FILE-In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photoCourtney Parker votes on a new voting machine, in Dallas, Ga. Voting integrity advocates will try this week to convince a federal judge that the state of Georgia should scrap its touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots, while the state will ask her not to order any changes, especially so close to an election. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Election Day is just around the corner, which means Americans everywhere need to ensure they are registered to vote, including those in the four states area. As voter registration information oftentimes varies from state to state, what is the information for your state?

For Missouri residents, individuals must be registered to vote by the fourth Wednesday before Election Day, which is October 7, according to the Missouri secretary of state webpage. Also, if registered by mail, it must be postmarked by the fourth Wednesday before Election Day as well. Residents may register via online, in person, print and mail it yourself, or request an application be mailed to you. In order to register in Missouri, an individual must be 17 ½ years-old—age 18 to vote—a Missouri resident, and a U.S. citizen.

For Kansas residents, individuals must be registered by October 13, and if registering via mail it must be postmarked by October 13 as well, according to the Kansas secretary of state webpage. Residents may register to vote via mail or online; individuals must have a driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card to register, otherwise if the person has neither they must register via paper. Residents must re-register if they change their name, address, or party affiliation.

Oklahoma residents must be registered to vote 25 days prior to Election Day, which is October 9, according to the Oklahoma election board webpage. Individuals can register online via the OK Voter Portal, in person, or download the application, though any way the application must be printed, signed, and returned to the county election board. Qualifications to register in Oklahoma include the individual must be an Oklahoma resident, U.S. citizen, and be at least 18 years old—can be age 17 ½ to register but must be 18 to vote. Residents must re-register they change their name, address, or party affiliation—this means a new voter registration application must then be filled out. In Oklahoma, an individual is not an official registered voter until their application is approved and they receive their voter identification card.

Arkansas residents must register to vote no later than 30 days prior to Election Day, which is October 6, according to the Arkansas secretary of state webpage. If an individual mails their application, it also must be postmarked by October 6. Arkansas residents must register via a paper voter registration application. Requirements for individuals to register to vote in Arkansas include: must be a U.S. citizen, Arkansas resident, 18-years-old on or before Election Day, not be a convicted felon with a sentence that has yet to be discharged or pardoned, and not presently be adjudged as mentally incompetent as to one’s ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction. If registering via mail, an individual must have their driver’s license or last four of their social security number, or else mark box number nine to indicate they do not have either. Though it is suggested that the one way to ensure a residents’ eligibility for registration is to apply in person with the county clerk. In Arkansas, a resident is not an official registered voter until they receive their personalized voter registration card, which could take up to several weeks. If an individual has yet to receive verification from their county clerk, they need to confirm their registration before Election Day. Additionally, if a resident has moved counties within Arkansas, they must update their information with the county clerk no less than four days prior to Election Day, via a voter registration application.