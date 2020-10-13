Kansas Candidate Profiles

With the presidential election less than a month away, four states residents need to know where their polling places are for the day of. If residents don’t know their polling place yet, most of that information can be accessed here in one spot.

It is suggested, though, that individuals check their voter information to be sure which location they must go to. Depending on the address of the individual, this will dictate which precinct they will vote in as well as which polling place is available to them.