KANSAS — Some Kansas residents are already heading to the ballot box ahead of next month’s primary election.

Advanced voting is underway. It began Wednesday morning, in fact.

In Crawford County, it can be done in one of three ways. Ballots can be mailed or dropped off at either the Crawford County Courthouse in Girard or the Judicial Center in Pittsburg.

In-person can be done at the Homer Cole Center in Pittsburg on July 22nd and 23rd from 9 AM to 4 PM.

“I know there’s been some controversy about voting by mail, but it’s very safe. We do our best to keep our security up very high for all of it. It kind of opens it up to give the voter a choice of where they want to vote and when,” said Lisa Lusker, Crawford County Clerk.

Kansas residents can request an advanced ballot by filling out an application and mailing it to their respective counties.

Those interested can find a link here.