Election results for the Jasper County ballot questions will be August 3rd

JASPER COUNTY, MO – Millions of dollars are at stake in next week’s election, everything from a sales tax for all of Jasper County, to a number of city level questions.

There’s a 911 question for the whole city.

And several city-specific issues for Joplin, Carthage, and more.

“It’s the only way you can make changes, it’s my right as an American.” Says Ruthanne Montogomery, Joplin Voter.

And Montgomery is planning to do her homework before the August 3rd election.

She and all Jasper County voters will cast a ballot deciding the fate of a potential sales tax increase for 911 operations for Jasper County Emergency Services.

That money would pay for upgrades to an aging communications network, including radios and the phone system.

In Joplin, city residents will decide whether to renew the city parks and storm water sales tax for another 10 years.

A long list of projects would be addressed by continuing the existing quarter cent sales tax through 2032.

“They’ve done well with the money they’ve that we’ve given them and I’m going to vote again for it.” Says John Rains, Joplin Voter.

“So the more taxes we have to pay, the more money it costs us to live.” Says Joan Whitsett, Joplin Voter.

“I haven’t really decided yet.” Says Robert Counts, Joplin Voter.

The city of Carthage is asking for a use tax for online purchases.

Purcell voters will decide whether to sell the town water and wastewater utilities to Missouri American Water Company.

And there are fire protection district questions affecting Oronogo, Avilla, and Larussell.

We will be updating those results election night, that’s August 3rd.