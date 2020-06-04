Election day means a new wave of construction for several Southwest Missouri schools

JOPLIN, Mo. — Election day means a new wave of construction for several Southwest Missouri school districts.

In Joplin, voters approved $25 million for two projects.

That includes a new elementary school at Dover Hill and an addition at Kelsey Norman.

Site work could start as early as this Fall.

But planning is already underway, including more detailed architectural plans.

Melinda Moss, Joplin School Superintendent, said, “Because now we need to start thinking about the interior of that campus and the features that we need and specifics on that. And we want input.”

Voters also approved a Carthage schools question – $10 million for remodeling and an addition at the two technical centers.

In Neosho, it was a “yes” vote for Neosho schools.

That will expand the high school, add safe rooms, and cover pay raises.

And in Mt. Vernon, passage of proposition MVS adds up to $11.5 million to build an early childhood education center and add on to the high school.