Eldon Morgan’s 39 Annual Neosho Dogwood Run 5k was held on Saturday

NEOSHO, Mo. — April is the best time of the year to enjoy dogwood trees and also get a run in.

The City of Neosho held the “Eldon Morgan’s 39 Annual Neosho Dogwood Run 5k” Saturday at The High Grounds Bike Trails in Morse Park.

People that registered early paid seven dollars and the first 100 participants could get a free dogwood tree to plant.

117 runners ranging in age from three to 60-years-old would start the race in 20 second intervals and race the clock, with results sorted after all runners finished.

All proceeds will go towards replacing picnic tables damaged by flooding, buying new bike racks, and planting 100 new trees throughout Neosho and other park.

Brady Beckham, Race Director of the Dogwood Run, says, “I feel good, I’ve been up since 5 A.M. been on the trail since 6 so you know got a little adrenaline going on but I’m really excited to see people come out I really enjoy trail running, and I’m happy to be able to host that here even in a different year. To get people outside.”

Beckham hopes to have next year’s run at Neosho’s Town Square.