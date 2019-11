Update: missing elderly man found

UPDATE — Wyman has been located safely.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia.

86-year-old Wyman Preston left his rural Columbus home around 1:00 am Tuesday morning.

Wyman has dementia and requires oxygen. He may be driving a brown 1994 Chevy 1500 extended cab truck with a camper shell. It has a Kansas Veteran tag, number 10545.

Authorities provided this photo of Preston’s 1994 Chevy 1500 extended cab truck

If you see him or have any information, please call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 620-429-3992.