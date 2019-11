ALLEN COUNTY, Ks. — An 81-year-old man is dead after an afternoon car crash in Allen County.

Ernest Palangi Jr., of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was driving west on US-54 just before 2 P.M. on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway patrol says his car went off the shoulder, lost control and swerved across the highway. The car then hit a tree in a south ditch.

Palangi was pronounced dead at the Shawnee County Forensic office.