Elderly man dies after pushed off bus, woman arrested for murder

Metro Police have released video of a 74-year-old man who was pushed off an RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas in March and later died.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested for pushing the man as he was attempting to get off the bus near the intersection of 13th Street and Fremont Street. The two had been in a verbal argument prior to the incident on March 21.

Police say Bishop was “yelling and cursing” at Fournier and other passengers. Fournier reportedly asked the woman to be nice, and the video goes on to show Bishop pushing him off the bus as others watched.

The man refused medical attention at the scene but did go to the hospital later that evening due to his injuries.

Jeffrey Bingham was part of a group of neighbors and friends who rallied around Fournier and his wife after he survived the fall, but was left badly injured. “He wasn’t able to eat,” Bingham said. “He was in a lot of pain, crushed hip.”

Fournier lived like this for a month until he died a month after the incident, on April 23. The Clark County Coroner said Fournier died of “complications of blunt force torso injuries” and ruled his death a homicide.

A warrant for Cadesha Bishop’s arrest was issued May 6, almost two weeks after Fournier’s death. She was arrested the same day.

Bingham recalls his last moment with his neighbor. “I put my hand up to his face and I said, ‘We got you covered,'” Bingham said. “And then he kinda went..he said… ‘God bless you,’ and that was the last thng he said to me.”

Bishop faces an open murder charge on an elderly-vulnerable person.