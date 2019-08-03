El Paso, TX Shooting Leaves Multiple People Dead

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Thousands of Indian students and visitors were fleeing Indian-controlled Kashmir on Saturday after the government ordered tourists and Hindu pilgrims visiting a Himalayan cave shrine "to curtail their stay" in the disputed territory, citing security concerns.

Meanwhile, tensions flared along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan as Pakistan accused India of using "cluster munitions" to target the civilian population, killing two people.