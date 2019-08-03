El Paso, TX Shooting Leaves Multiple People Dead

El Paso, TX
Police responded to reports of multiple shooters at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas today.
Officials say there are 18 fatalities and others with injuries.
A spokesperson from a local hospital reported they received 11 victims from the shooting, ranging from 35 to 82 in age.
Nine of those patients are reported in critical condition and two are in stable condition.
El Paso Mayor Dee Margo says three suspects believed to be involved were taken into custody.
Police say the scene is still active and advise people to stay away from the area.