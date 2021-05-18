‘Eggs & Issues’ event held in Neosho to talk about Missouri legislative session

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSNF) — Area business leaders meet with their state lawmakers following the end of the Missouri legislative session.

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce held an “Eggs and Issues” gathering for chamber members on the campus of Crowder College.

A number of lawmakers from the Missouri House and Senate discussed what did and did not pass last week at the capitol in Jefferson City.

“It really just gave the community an opportunity to come in and learn about the different bills that were passed, session ended on Friday so our session was kind of very wrap up session for that event,” said Ashley Siler, Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.,

Siler says it was nice for a change to be able to hold an event in-person as opposed to holding it virtually.