CARTHAGE, Mo. — Southwest Missouri lawmakers meet with local voters to discuss progress of current legislation.

The 2021 Eggs and Issues legislative update series kicked off this morning in Carthage. Six state representatives and one state senator address a wide range of issues, everything from Medicaid expansion to covid liability. State Rep. Bob Bromley highlighted his bill, that would change rental responsibilities for some veterans suffering from PTSD.

MO State Rep. Bob Bromley, R, said, “A lot of time you’re not able to work, You’re having to get special help and you’re not capable of living on your own and so we don’t want that to be held against somebody that’s a veteran and unable to fulfill that obligation.”

The 2021 legislative session has been in session for a little more than a month, kicking off back on January sixth.