MIDWAY, Ark. (KNWA) — An EF2 tornado touched down in Logan County during Friday storms, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Winds were estimated at around 115 miles per hour. The tornado hit Midway, a town in the county. Structures and trees were damaged in the storm.

An EF2 is defined as a tornado with wind estimates between 113-157 miles per hour, according to the Fujita scale. Considerable damage is expected with such tornadoes.

The Logan County tornado is the first confirmed NWA tornado from Friday’s storms, according to the National Weather Service.