Educational partnership becomes official, helping students get four-year degree closer to home

An educational partnership to help area college students obtain Bachelor’s degrees without having to travel far, became official Tuesday.

Crowder College President Dr. Glenn Coltharp and Drury University President Dr. Tim Cloyd signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday morning at the Crowder Cassville Campus. This new partnership will allow Drury to provide courses through the Cassville Campus in Organizational Communication and Development, as well as Behavioral and Community Health. Crowder College will provide 100 and 200 level courses towards those degrees. School leaders say keeping education easily accessible is a key goal, while having a strong community impact.



“A lot of times, we may have students that are single parents that are also working, trying to get a college degree, and they don’t have time to travel to a university. We have six campus sites in nine counties, so we’re able to offer the programs in those areas,” says Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College President.

“We feel like the programs will bring, for the Bachelor’s degree here, will allow us to connect with businesses, see what they’re looking for, add to economic growth in this area,” says Dr. Timothy Cloyd, Drury University President.

The courses offered will officially start at the beginning of the upcoming fall semester.

