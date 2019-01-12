Education funding to be addressed in Kansas legislative session

Kansas legislators say they hope to have a chance to address education funding in the upcoming session.

Speaking to an audience in Pittsburg today, State Representatives Monica Murnan, Rich Proehl and Ken Collins, along with Senator Richard Hilderbrand, said K-12 education funding will probably be heavily discussed once again this year.

The legislature was able to fulfill a State Supreme Court mandate to increase funding last year, but lawmakers say they may not be able to sustain that level of funding in the years to come. Along with finding a solution to that, legislators say they'll also be looking for ways to restore funding that had been cut to schools like Pittsburg State University.