Education art growing at Joplin middle school

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin art teacher is making sure her school sports plenty of Eagle pride.

Debbie Zellmer is working on her fifth mural for South Middle School.

Each project focuses on a different part of the campus, everything from the math department to the front office.

Students have pitched in to help, but Zellmer has done much of the work, volunteering time during her planning period and after school hours.

Zellmer said, “It’s all worth it. Every smile that I see. Every student that paints just a little bit and you can see how good it makes them feel. It is all worth it.”

She currently finishing up a mural near the front entrance but adds this won’t be the last.

Zellmer has ideas for at least three more school murals.