Educate Kansas connects candidates with employers

KANSAS — The Educate Kansas Virtual Career Fair is an initiative connecting teaching candidates with potential employers.

The fair is open to student teachers, alumni, transition to teaching candidates, students getting ready to student teach, and Kansas school districts.

The Virtual Career Fair is March 2nd and the deadline to apply is February 14th.

Hosted by Career Eco, employers and candidates will have the opportunity to meet online and interview conveniently from your home or office via the internet.

For more information on how to apply, the link is provided below.

https://www.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=a699fa88-817f-4ab2-9960-aaf0015ad4c7