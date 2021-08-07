Ed Emery, Former Missouri State Sen. of Lamar, passes away suddenly

JOPLIN, Mo. — Former Missouri State Sen. Ed Emery, of Lamar, passed away Friday evening at 9:15 p.m. at University Hospital at Columbia. He was surrounded by family sources tell us.

Emery, 71, had a “heart episode” according to a media release and collapsed Tuesday evening, August 3, at nearby Moberly, as he was speaking at an event hosted by the Randolph County Republican Women.

They were performing CPR on the scene and he was rushed to nearby to Columbia University Medical Center. He never recovered.

On Thursday a release updated the condition of Emery stating his wife Rebecca, was with him and appreciated continued prayers.

Emery previously served eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives and eight years in the Missouri Senate.

In June he announced his run for for U.S. Congress in the 4th Congressional District that would be left open as Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s decision to run for the U.S. Senate.

Emery announced his decision to run on his Facebook page stating:

“If, as a nation, we are to continue to enjoy the immeasurable blessings God has poured out from our country’s earliest and miraculous beginnings there must be a return to those freedoms and eternal truths that have born us this far. With that as my vision I am to declaring my intention to run for the U.S. Congress – 4th District.”

“We served together in both the house and senate,” Gov. Mike Parson stated on Facebook Saturday morning, “Ed leaves a enduring legacy in public service — he will be missed. Teresa and I are praying for peace and comfort for his wife Rebecca and their family.”

Emery is survived by his wife, Rebecca, and their four children, Elizabeth, Samuel, Daniel and Paul, the family will welcome the third grandchild this year.

The KSN 16 and KODE 12 team express our condolences to the Emery family during this time of grief.