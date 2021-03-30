Economic Security offices to reopen to public

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — It will soon be business as usual at all Economic Security office locations in Southwest Missouri.

This Thursday, you’ll be able to walk inside its offices in Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barton Counties. Debbie Markman says it’s easier for some folks to talk to someone in person when it comes to seeking services from Economic Security.

Debbie Markman, ESC Resource Development Director, said, “All of our outreach offices will be open so that’s gonna be in Lamar, Carthage, Neosho, and Anderson, Missouri where we do our outreach activities, Head Start and Early Head Start Childcare Centers have a little different opening process because, again, they’re following care and CDC requirements.”

And while the offices will reopen on Thursday – masks and social distancing will still be required.