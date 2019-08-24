Economic Security office LiHEAP initiative helps residents with electricity bill

And if you’re having trouble paying your electric bill, help is available through the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Missouri.

It’s through “LiHEAP” — which stands for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

You must meet certain income requirements to benefit from the program.

But Mia Brenneman says, even if you’re hesitant about applying, you won’t know for sure until you do.

“We help with electric shutoff notices right now–up to $300 and it’s based on income and household size,” Brenneman explained.

For more information on this and other programs available through Economic Security, click here.