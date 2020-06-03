Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Missouri reopens

JOPLIN, Mo. — Other than social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Missouri is back open for business.

Resource Development Director Debbie Markman says some clients may prefer getting the information they need by calling or going on the internet.

But she says if they prefer meeting with someone face to face, they can do that again.

She says there’s still some funding left in the form of rental assistance for people that are homeless.

She adds now is also a good time to get kids signed up for Heard Start and Early Head Start.

Markman says, “We are right in the throws of getting ready for that fall semester and so definitely get your children applications, you can call any of our locations and we can help you through that process.”

The Economic Security Corporation corporate office is located at 302 South Joplin Avenue in Joplin.

You can also call them at 417-781-0352.

The organization provides various services for residents in Jasper, Barton, Newton and McDonald Counties.