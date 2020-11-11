Economic Security Corporation helping families cover utility expenses

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Soon the weather in the Four States is going to turn colder. That means the heaters are coming on in the house.

In some cases, that’s an expense families just can’t afford. The Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Missouri can help. They have a program called LI-HEAP or low income heating and air conditioning program.

Mia Brenneman, Assistant LI-HEAP Coordinator, said, “Once they qualify, they are eligible for up to $800 if they receive a shut off notice, they’re low on propane, we help with wood, we also do help with furnace repair and replacement if they do own their own home.”

To fill out the necessary information online, follow the link below.

https://dss.mo.gov/fsd/formsmanual/EA-1-Application-for-the-Low-Income-Home-Energy-Assistance-Program.pdf