Economic Security Corp. says weatherization waiting list shorter than normal

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The waiting-list for a program that keeps home utility bills to a minimum is the shortest it’s been in several years.

The Economic Security Corporation offers a home insulation program for income-eligible homeowners. With that waiting-list now shorter – it opens room to accept others. And Weatherization Director Ryan Peterson says now is as good a time as any to try and qualify.

Ryan Peterson, Weatherization Director, Economic Security Corporation, said, “So we send an auditor out first and they do an inspection on the home first, and they come back and put all that into a computer program that tells us what’s cost effective, some of the measures we typically do are floor, attic and wall insulation, we’ll water heaters to make sure they’re running efficiently and safely, and then we do general air sealings.”

Homeowners who’ve had that type of work done in the past may qualify for it again. To see if you qualify, visit the ESC website.

