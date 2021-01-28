Economic Security Corp offers programs to help with rent or mortgage payments

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re having trouble making rent, paying the your mortgage, or paying your utility bills, an organization might be able to help.

Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area offers two programs that can help some seniors and those with 100% disability recover some of their rent or mortgage payment if they own their home, through the Missouri property tax credit rebate program.

Tammy Walker, Economic Security Director of Community Development, said, “This return helps a very vulnerable population so any credit that they receive is gonna help them with their bills or help them buy food or medicines because, of the income guidelines these are very low income individuals, you know, any sort of a credit will assist them.”

She says the funding source for the program is actually the IRS she says renters can receive a credit of up to $750 while home owners can get as much as $1,100 back. But this isn’t the only year residents may get a helping hand.

“We can file back for previous years so we can do three years worth of filings if somebody didn’t know about the program perhaps, we can do previous years returns as well.”

The other program is the Low Income Energy Assistance Program or L.I.H.E.A.P. but it can do more than just help cover some of the cost of heating your home.

Mia Brenneman, Economic Security Energy Assistance Worker, said, “The way it works is we can help with up to $1,200 to assist someone in purchasing a new furnace if needed or repairs they do have to be home owners.”

For more information on those programs, you can contact your local Economic Security office or go to their website.

www.escswa.org