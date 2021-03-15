Economic Security Corp. Head Start recognized for meeting high standards

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — An area program has been singled out for excellence.

The Economic Security Corporation’s Head Start Program has received a five-year grant designation. Leisa Harnar is the program’s operations and development director, and She says the designation should give parents with kids in the program, and the communities they serve, peace of mind – knowing the program meets the highest standards possible.

Leisa Harnar, Operations & Development Director, said, “And you have to meet performance standards, there are about 2000 of those you have to have a clear audit, you have to of course follow the State of Missouri Child Care Licensing rules and regulations, we also have to have a clean audit with our Child and Adult Care Food Program.”

Harnar says this isn’t the first time they’ve received the five-year designation. The program reaches over 1,000 children and their families each year.