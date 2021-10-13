Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma donates $373K to Seneca Police and Fire Departments

SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Police and Fire Departments have received a hefty donation from the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

It happened earlier this evening. The total amount — $373,000. $273,000 will go towards the completion of the city’s fire station — with an additional $100,000 given through the generosity of the tribe.

“Our location is immediately on the Missouri and Oklahoma state line, so if you walk out here just a few steps, you’re into Missouri. So, we cooperate with each other. We have different state laws. We have things that we have to abide by, but when we can help each other, it’s not just us giving to them — it’s the city giving to us as well. And when we can help each other, we try to do that,” said Glenna J. Wallace, Chief of Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

Seneca police chief, James Altic, says his department will explore technology and vehicle upgrades.