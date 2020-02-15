Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma breaks ground on Learning Center expansion

OKLAHOMA — The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma celebrates a $1.1 million dollar addition to its Learning Center.

A groundbreaking ceremony brought out many community residents to mark the start of the expansion at the tribe’s Early Childhood Learning Center.

New additions include an infant classroom, dining room, storage space, and gathering place.

There’s also a special classroom designated for kids ages 6 to 12 with age-appropriate furniture and facilities for the kids to use.

4 years ago the tribe opened its first learning center with only 20 kids and now they have 120, so tribal leaders say this addition is greatly needed.

Chief Glenna Wallace, Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, said, “I need to stress that this program is open to the entire community. So this is just not for just our Native Americans. So it’s good to see we are meeting the needs of our people and the community.”

The completion of the addition at the learning center is expected to be finished in 6 months.