Eastern Shawnee Tribe breaks ground on new housing development

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A Northeast Oklahoma tribe has kicked-off a big ticket construction project.

Members of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe broke ground this morning at a site that will eventually include several new homes. The ceremony officially launched the one-million dollar infrastructure project.

Hud grants will cover the cost of road construction, water & sewer lines, utility connections and fire hydrants.

Justin Barrett, Eastern Shawnee Bus. Comm. Treasurer, said, “A lot of people are excited. We’ve had a waiting list of about 15 people for several years. A lot of them are Eastern Shawnee Tribal members so they’re very much looking forward to this project.”

The tribe’s housing authority has built a few homes in the past, and plans to add 12 more on the new site in the coming years.