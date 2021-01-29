Eastern Shawnee Learning Center cuts ribbon on expansion

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A ribbon cutting ceremony recognizes a big expansion for a Northeast Oklahoma child care center.

The Eastern Shawnee 10-C Complex is celebrating the addition of a new classroom designed specifically for older children. While past projects have focused in infants to age five, the new room is for five and up. The center has seen big growth since it opened with space for just 20 students, a total that’s now more than 130.

Glenna J. Wallace, Eastern Shawnee Chief, said, “We don’t serve just American Indians or Native American children – we are open to everyone and we have everyone.”

The million dollar project was funded by the U.S. Child Care and Development Fund Program and the Shakopee Tribe of Minnesota.