Easter egg hunt to be held in Goodman

GOODMAN, Mo. — Goodman’s Betterment Club is having an Easter egg hunt fundraiser for the kids in the community.

With the pandemic last year, many people weren’t able to celebrate, so they were wanting to give something to the kids to enjoy and do with their families.

The club is asking for donations of unopened bags of candy. The Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 3 at 10 A.M. at the Goodman Ballpark.

Tiffany Jordan Vice President of The Betterment Club, says, “We really just feel like the time is good we’re gonna get them outside get some fresh air you know they don’t have to get too close to each other but we can still have a good time. And a lot of families are struggling and we wanted to offer it so it’s a free cheap and easy way for our kids to enjoy the community.”

Donations dropped off at Goodman Tire & Auto or at the betterment club building that is next to the ball park.