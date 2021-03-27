Easter Bunny makes an appearance in Wyandotte for an Easter egg hunt

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Easter bunny made an appearance at The Pow Wow Grounds in Wyandotte, Saturday.

Wyandotte Nation held their first community Easter egg hunt for children children up to 12 years old.

2,000 Easter eggs were scattered and filled with candy and if you were lucky enough to find a golden egg you could win money or a prize at the toy table.

Wyandotte Nation’s Staff wanted to bring a sense of normalcy after the pandemic happened last year.

Bill Friend Wyandotte Nation Chief, says, “We just thought this was a great way to kick off the year and and you know by having this event and it turned out to be a beautiful day and so you know nothing like being out in a beautiful morning and seeing uh 20 acres full of kids.”

Friend hopes next year he and his team can hold another Easter egg hunt event.