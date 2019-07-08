East Newton Alumni Head Back Home for a Reunion

Granby, MO

And many people came out to Old Mining Town Days this afternoon for a crowd favorite event, the Old Timers and Old Dames Baseball Game.

Those who grew up in Granby who are thirty or older get invited every year to reconnect and play a friendly game of baseball.

Many who came out played with each other when they were kids, so this event is a great way for them to reconnect.

Dawn Fenton/Event Organizer

“For us that grew up here, it’s the community and when people come in from out of town and when you haven’t seen them in five, ten, sometimes fifteen years. Matter of fact, the pitcher out there, she hasn’t been back for 20 years. Some of us haven’t seen her since high school.” says Dawn Fenton, Event Organizer

Dawn adds she hopes to obtain a sponsor for next year’s game and have more people come out to play.