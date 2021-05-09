East 20th Street and Grand Avenue early morning fire being investigated

by: Jessica Djukic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Red Cross is helping two families that were displaced from an early morning fire.

The Joplin Fire Department responded to a house fire at a vacant home near East 20th Street and Grand Avenue just after midnight.

Fire crews evacuated homes north and south of the fire because strong winds and flames were threatening nearby homes.

The Joplin Fire Department says the vacant home was a total loss and two homes next door were damaged by the flames.

Red cross is helping those two families.

No one was injured.

It took fire crews an hour to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

